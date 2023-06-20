Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon Recreate Sohni Mahiwal Magic At Karan Deol's Reception

Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon created a memorable and nostalgic moment for fans of 80s cinema. As a beloved on-screen couple during that era, Deol and Dhillon captured hearts with their chemistry. The duo was recently spotted together at the wedding reception of Sunny's son, Karan Deol, sparking a wave of nostalgia among fans who fondly recalled their cherished on-screen partnership.

3 things you need to know

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol recently hosted a star-studded wedding reception to conclude their weekend of wedding festivities.

Karan Deol and wife Drisha Acharya's reception was attended by several industry people, one of whom was Poonam Dhillon.

Poonam Dhillon and Sunny Deol starred together in 1984 film Sohni Mahiwal.

Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon come together for the Karan-Drisha reception



Poonam Dhillon took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her time at the Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya reception. The first photo itself featured her alongside Sohni Mahiwal co-star Sunny Deol. Dhillon expressed her happiness on having reunited with her co-star after a long time, also congratulating the newly married couple. Her caption read, "Good to see my Friend & Colleague @iamsunnydeol after ages on the joyous occasion of his son's wedding celebrations. Congratulations and Loads of Happiness to the lovely couple @imkarandeol & @drishaacharya . Great to attend the reception with both my bachaas @anmolthakeriadhillon @palomadhillon".

(Poonam Dhillon and Sunny Deol in a still from Sohni Mahiwal (1984) | Image: Twitter)

(Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon at the Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya reception | Image: poonam-dhillon_/Instagram)



The reunion of Deol and Dhillon in a single frame created a moment of nostalgia, particularly due to their beloved collaboration in the 1984 film Sohni Mahiwal. This encounter marked a full-circle moment for both actors. Adding to the excitement, the younger generation of their families is also set to carry forward their respective legacies. Paloma Dhillon, Poonam Dhillon's younger daughter, and Rajveer Deol, Sunny Deol's son, will be sharing the screen together in an upcoming venture by Rajshri Films. This news further amplifies the anticipation among fans for the next chapter in their family's cinematic journey.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's star-studded wedding festivities



Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony on June 18 after 6 years of courtship. They hosted a lavish reception the same evening which was attended by the who's-who of the industry. Those in attendance included Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher and Shatrughan Sinha among others.

