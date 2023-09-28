Sunny Deol's Son Rajveer Reacts To Gadar 2 Box Office Success

Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut with Dono. The movie also features Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria. Recently, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the Rajveer opened up about the success of Gadar 2 and how the moment felt like a victory for the entire Deol clan. Rajveer also shared that his father struggled for 22 years to get work and his hard work has finally paid off.

Rajveer shared that he and his family could not believe the box office success of Gadar 2.

The Sunny Deol starrer has collected ₹524.30 crore so far.

Rajveer Deol on Gadar 2 success

During the interview, Rajveer Deol spoke at length about Gadar 2 success and how the box office numbers of the film felt unbelievable. He said, "It is a victory for the family. For 22 years, I’ve seen him struggle and work. There were no days off. When people come up to me and say that an actor’s life is very easy, they just travel around… They must’ve seen other actors and felt that."

(Rajveer Deol talks about the success of Gadar 2 and how it impacted his family | Image: Instagram)

"I just get very angry, because I’ve seen how much my dad works, and how much family time he sacrifices to go out there and do something. So, to see him finally land a hit with Gadar 2, he deserves it. I don’t know how to describe that joyful feeling, I couldn’t believe it when I heard how much it did. Every time we looked the numbers went up and up... we kept laughing we did not know how to describe it... we were so happy for him," he added.

Gadar 2 success

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 released in theatres on August 11 and became a huge hit at the box office. The film hit the big screens almost two decades after the initial release of the first installment, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and has collected ₹524.30 crore at the box office in India so far. The movie was released alongside Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer, and Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar and contributed to the biggest weekend ever in the history of Indian cinema.