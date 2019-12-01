Sunny Leone And Images Of Leone-Weber Family's Precious Moments

Sunny Leone adopted baby Nisha along with husband Daniel Weber and the internet is full of their pictures together. Many Sunny Leone fans are seen gushing over the mother-daughter relationship. She is often seen with her twin sons and elder daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. Here is how Sunny Leone and Daniel found Nisha after nine months of struggle.

IN PICTURES | Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber’s Breathtaking Abode In Los Angeles Is Much More Than Just A ‘small Little Country Style Home’

Arduous adoption

When Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber were adopting Nisha they didn’t have any specifications, unlike many adoptive parents. As per sources, Sunny Leone simply adopted out of love and affection in the first moments they spent with Nisha. Sunny is often seen along with Nisha during many events. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber never referred to a health check-up of any sorts. According to reports, Nisha was declined eleven times before she was finally adopted by Sunny. CARA (Child Adoption Resource Agency), the adoption agency which undertook Nisha’s case confirmed the news with a leading daily publication. But Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha the moment they saw her.

Sunny Leone's Instagram will tell you how close-knit their family is

WATCH | Sunny Leone Not Wanting To Share Her Food Is All Of Us

Sunny's happy family of five

Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber, the three kids of Sunny are often seen around B-Town. The kids attended the D’Art Fusion event at an art school for toddlers. Sunny opened another branch of the school only because Nisha loved attending the school. Sunny is often seen attending the kid's school accompanying them. Sunny has been media-friendly and lets the world see her three little musketeers. The kids are becoming a paparazzi favourite these days. Sunny expects her daughter Nisha to have a normal life. She thinks that Daniel and herself are hands-on parents. There are several instances where the family is seen together enjoying the little nuances of life.

WATCH | Sunny Leone In Tears As She Talks About Trolls Targeting Her For Crowdfunding Team Member's Treatment And His Subsequent Death

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone, And The Kapoor Family's Festive Album Is Full Of Love And Light

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.