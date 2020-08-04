Sunny Leone Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Her Husband & Kids; Shares Heart-melting Pics

On August 3, Monday, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Raksha Bandhan celebration with her three kids, daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah & husband Daniel Weber. She shared a series of heart-melting family photos. Sunny Leone also wished all her fans & followers "Happy Raksha Bandhan". Take a look at Sunny Leone's family pictures on Instagram.

Sunny Leone celebrates Raksha Bandhan

In this Instagram post, Sunny Leone stunned in a casual black graphic tee paired with black tights. In the first picture, Sunny can be seen holding one of her twins, while Nisha and her brother stand on a round table. Husband Daniel Weber can also be seen standing next to the kids. The Ragini MMS 2 actor's daughter Nisha not only tied rakhi to both Asher and Noah but also tied a rakhi to her dad. Here, Nisha was seen flashing her adorable smile. Check out the pictures. Sunny also shared the wishes on her Twitter handle.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote in the caption: Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there!

Love @dirrty99 Nisha, Asher and Noah and ME!

Fans' reactions

Fans have also wished Sunny back through sweet comments and reactions. One of the fans wrote, "These pics made my day, little Nisha Kaur tying rakhi on the hands of her little brothers, proud parents blessing their kids, this is the world of God, may God bless you all". "Happy rakshabandhan Sunny and your family stay healthy bhagwan bless you always", another fan added. Some of the users showered the comments section with flowers and hearts emojis. Take a look at some more reactions.

Image Credits: Sunny Leone Instagram Comment Section

What's next for Sunny Leone?

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in a UK based action film Password. For her upcoming, she has been roped in for several films. Namely, horror drama I Eat Your Skin, & Rangeela. Sunny will also share screen space with Karishma Tanna in Tina and Lolo.

