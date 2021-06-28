Sunny Leone Finds A 'new Night Timepass' With Husband Daniel Weber And Friends; Watch

Bollywood actor and television personality Sunny Leone had added a new fitness activity to her daily routine and took to her Instagram account to share the same with her fans. On Sunday, June 27, the actor gave her fans a glimpse into her weekend workout by sharing pictures and video of herself and her husband taking up night cycling around the streets of Mumbai.

Sunny Leone finds a "new night timepass" with husband Daniel Weber and friends

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a few pictures of herself and her husband Daniel Weber posing with their friends during their cycling time. Along with the picture, she noted in the caption, "New night time pass time with friends and new friends." She also shared a video that shows them cycling on the roads and thanked paparazzi Viral Bhayani for recording the same. Her pictures also featured Australian model and actor Amy Aela and Phas Gaye Re Obama actor Ranjan Chhabra. In the pictures shared, Sunny is seen wearing a pink loose sporty t-shirt along with camo printed leggings and a cap. Her husband is also dressed in matching olive green athleisure wear. Check out Sunny Leone's photos below.

Reactions to Sunny Leone's latest photos and video

Sunny Leone's fans were all in for the actor's latest fitness bandwagon and flooded her comments section with heart, starstruck and fire emojis. The netizens are inspired by the pictures and also commented on the post with "awesome", "wow" and "lovely." Take a look.

A sneak peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

This isn't the first time that Sunny has shared a picture of her latest fitness activity on Instagram. The actor had recently shared another video of herself and Daniel cycling in the city during the night and a picture of herself flaunting her post-workout glow while being seated on her cycle. She was dressed in a full-sleeved black top with black and white leggings with her hair up in a bun.

On the work front, Sunny is currently seen as a co-host on MTV Splitsvilla X3 with Rannvijay Singha. The actor has been hosting the reality show for the past six seasons. She will be also making a special appearance with a song in the Kannada movie Kotigobba 3 and the Bollywood movie The Battle of Bhima Koregaon soon.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM

