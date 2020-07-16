Sunny Leone Speaks About Resuming Her Work, Says 'I Have A Few Projects Lined Up In US'

Sunny Leone and her family have flown off to their Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic for the safety of their children. The actor often posts about the various things she has been doing to keep herself busy during the quarantine. She revealed to a news portal that she has a few projects to her name for which she will soon resume working once again. However, Sunny Leone will be working in the United States for a while until things are normal and she can come back to Mumbai. The actor also spoke about how she is handling her kids and everything that has been going on due to the pandemic.

Sunny Leone has hinted that she will soon begin her work in the US

Speaking about her work, the actor revealed that she has a few projects in the pipeline. Sunny Leone told the news portal that she is glad that she will soon be able to work in America. The actor seemed delighted to share this and hinted that her work in the US will start soon enough. Besides that, Sunny Leone also spoke about how she has been handling things in the USA given the situation. The actor said that she and the kids spend ninety per cent of their days outside the house. She added that they often go to parks and beaches and have a good time. However, Sunny did clear out that she always has protective gear one and that she maintains all safety instructions while going out, according to a news portal.

Sunny Leone then added that in the US, they are allowed to visit the parks and several other places. According to Sunny, the kids are finally getting to learn something from outdoor experiences. She revealed that her kids have finally taken an interest in learning to ride bikes and small scooters. Sunny Leone also said that during this time in quarantine, the kids got the chance to meet their cousins and interact with them. The actor expressed how glad she was to have the whole family around her during such a situation. Sunny Leone also revealed that her kids often miss their helpers in Mumbai, therefore she often interacts with them and her kids get a chance to be in touch with them as well. Sunny mentioned that her kids have been missing the helpers a lot and hence she is constantly reminding them that they will be back in Mumbai soon, according to a news portal.

