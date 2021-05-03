Sunny Leone Shares ‘5 Ways To Keep Spark Alive’ In Relationship, Posts Video With Husband

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, May 1, to share some tips on how to keep the spark alive in a relationship. Sunny and Daniel Weber, who got married in 2011, recently celebrated their wedding anniversary and the couple is still going on stronger. Taking to her Instagram reels, the 39-year-old shared a goofy dance video featuring her husband and listed out 5 ways how they made their love last for a decade.

Sunny Leone's '5 ways to keep the spark alive' in a relationship

Sunny Leone's Instagram video started with a text on the screen that read, "10 years together, 5 ways to keeping the spark alive", as she with her husband Daniel broke into a goofy dance. Dancing to Dance Challenge track by Esh, their advice was to always communicate, plant date nights, cook together, make each other laugh, and 'appreciate each other'. The Ragini MMS 2 actor wrote in the caption, "Together till grey. @dirrty99 PS: This was shot in the safety of my home and with covid-19 safety measures. Share your tips to keep the spark alive with #MyMTVReel and tag @mtvindia & @mtvsplitsvilla."

More of Sunny Leone's moments with husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with her husband Daniel Weber on April 9, 2021. To mark the anniversary, Leone shared a picture of them together in which she was seen resting on her husband's shoulder as they both looked at the camera. Sunny also penned a note for him and wrote, "Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you, baby!!".

A look at Sunny Leone's movies

Sunny Leone has appeared in several popular films in Indian cinema in various languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and other regional languages. Her successful Bollywood debut through Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 shifted her focus to mainstream film acting and she starred in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezar, and many more. At present, she is busy with the shoot of the Tamil film Veeramadevi, her Malayalam film debut Rangeela and Shero. In one of Sunny Leone's latest Instagram posts, she shared the BTS from Shero in which she was seen learning to drive on roads of Kerala for a chase sequence in the film.

Promo Image Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.