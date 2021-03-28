Sunny Leone's 5 Business Ventures That Are A Testament To Her Entrepreneurial Spirit

Sunny Leone's career as an actor, dancer and social media influencer is something that almost everyone around the world knows about. But, one can say that many aren't aware of one piece of Sunny Leone's trivia: She's a serial entrepreneur as well. This article is essentially an enlistment of all the business ventures that Sunny Leone has been a part of to this day, which, all by themselves, stand as a testament to her entrepreneurial nature. Read on to see the list of her top 5 off-screen endeavours as a businesswoman.

1) Suncity Media and Entertainment:

One of the very first business ventures that Sunny Leone entered into automatically put her in the seat of a film producer back in 2015. The company, which is co-owned by Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, has co-produced some of the films that starred the actor in a pivotal role. SunCity Media and Entertainment has a talent management arm as well.

2) Star Struck Cosmetics:

March of 2018 saw Sunny Leone launching her own brand of cosmetics. The brand, three years on, boasts of a wide variety of lipsticks, eyelashes, foundations, concealers, and primers, amongst others. As per the description section of the brand's Instagram handle, all the products are PETA certified.

3) Sweet Dreams:

In addition to being an actor, producer, dancer, talent manager, and owner of a cosmetics brand, Sunny Leone is an author as well. The book comprises of seven romantic stories that belong to a different sub-genre of romance. The book is available in a digital form only. The same can be purchased from either Goggle Play Books, Amazon or Audible, amongst others.

4) Teen Patti with Sunny Leone:

Millions of Indians are aware of the famous Teen Patti with Sunny Leone app. But, a relatively lesser number of people know that in addition to being the face of the online game, she is also a part-owner of the same. The properties concerning the popular card game app is co-owned by Leone and Gamiana.

5) A stakeholder in a UK-based IPL soccer team:

Sunny Leone, in addition to being a media icon, is someone who is interested in the business of sports as well. During the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, right around the time Leone left for the United States along with her husband and children, Leone purchased a stake in Leicester Galactos, a UK-based IPL soccer team. The same is co-owned by a popular Indian musician who goes by the name of Jaz Dhami.

Image Souce: Sunny Leone Instagram