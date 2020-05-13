Explore Sunny Leone's Jaw-dropping Massive Country-style LA Home On A 1 Acre Land

In order to ensure the safety of her children against the "invisible killer" coronavirus, actor Sunny Leone revealed that she has traveled to Los Angeles with her family amid the pandemic. This triggered a curiosity amongst fans who wanted to see her sprawling residence. A proud owner of the beautiful bungalow in Sherman Oaks, Sunny's home is literally a 30-minute drive from Beverly Hills.

5 bedrooms (her favorite being the blue room), a swimming pool, an outdoor dining area, a gymnasium, and a huge lush green garden, is decorated with artifacts from Italy, Rome, and Spain. Fun fact, well, their home is just 5-minutes away from the iconic Hollywood sign. In 2017, Sunny Leone took to her social media handle to give a sneak-peek of her stunning house. In the video below you could spot a Ganesh idol right at the entrance.

See Pictures

Our small little country style home on 1acre of land in the middle of the city :) @DanielWeber99 @yofrankay Angie and our broker Spenser! pic.twitter.com/ruzI7X1j5A — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) May 17, 2017

Sunny Leone travels to LA with family amid coronavirus pandemic: Felt it'd be safer for kids

Sending Mother's Day wishes to the mothers around the world, the actor said, "In life when you have children, your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'corona virus'."

"Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day," Leone, 38, added. A source close to Leone told PTI that the actor, along with her family, travelled to Los Angeles "a few days ago".

Her husband, Daniel Weber, posted a selfie on Instagram, writing "Quarantine part 2. Not so bad now. Getting used to the new vibes." When a user asked Weber, 41, if they flew to the US via KLM Royal Dutch Airlines or Air India, he replied, "KLM government flight."

(with PTI inputs)

