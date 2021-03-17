Suraj Nambiar Bio: Age, Job And All You Need To Know About Mouni Roy's Rumoured Fiance

Mouni Roy and her rumoured beau Suraj Nambiar have been making several headlines with their secretive romance. Recently, the Dubai-based business Suraj Nambiar added fuel to the rumours by giving a shout-out to Mouni Roy's new song Patli Kamariya on his Instagram. The young businessman had posted a picture of a girl on his Instagram, who many fans speculate is Mouni.

According to the buzz in the media, the couple is planning to get married soon. Let's take a look at Mouni Roy's rumoured soon-to-be husband's profile. From Suraj Nambiar's age to his parents, the trivia will cover everything you need to know about the young man. Take a look!

Pic Credit: Suraj Nambiar Instagram.

Suraj Nambiar's general trivia

Though Suraj Nambiar's age is not disclosed to the media yet, many fans speculate that he is in his mid-thirties. The young businessman and investment banker based in Dubai is from Bangalore and hails from a Jain family. After pursuing a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from R. V College of Engineering, Suraj located in Dubai, the United States of Emirates. He also studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

Suraj worked as an intern in Ashoka India for four months before his posting to Invicus as a lead in Engineering and business development. Later on, he moved to San Francisco to pursue higher studies. After moving to Dubai, Suraj is currently the Director head of the Capital Markets in UAE. The young businessman's net worth is estimated at around INR 50 crores. Information on Suraj Nambiar's parents is not disclosed.

Mouni Roy's photos on Instagram

Enjoying a massive online fan base of 16.3 million followers, Mouni Roy wrote in her Instagram bio that she loves dancing, books, travel, and food. Recently, the 35-year-old actress featured in T-series's new song featuring Tanishk Bagchi called Patli Kamariya. Apart from her professional activities, Mouni also posted moments from her private life such as pictures of her mother and brother. The actress regularly updates her fans about her personal and professional activities by posting pictures on her social media.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. the website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures and trivia)

