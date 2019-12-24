Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh Come Together

It is official! Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are coming together for a family comedy titled 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma.

“Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones. With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios’ first in-house production. It’s a start-to-finish schedule; we start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end. ” said Abhishek Sharma.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #DiljitDosanjh, #ManojBajpayee and #FatimaSanaShaikh to head the cast of #SurajPeMangalBhari... Directed by Abhishek Sharma... Produced by Zee Studios... Filming begins 6 Jan 2020. pic.twitter.com/9WVEDscDs1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

