Surbhi Chandna And Nakuul Mehta: Throwback To Their Best Scenes From Ishqbaaz

Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta's fans cannot get over their chemistry in their daily soap Ishqbaaz, which commenced in the first week of March 2019. Their fan pages on social media often share photographs and videos from Ishqbaaz, reminiscing the duo's beautiful chemistry on screen. The two have been lauded for their roles as Anika (Surbhi) and Shivaay (Nakuul), and are known by the popular name Shivika amongst fans. Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta were the highlights of every award function too. The two have bagged numerous awards for Ishqbaaz. Here are the best scenes from the serial that are still fresh in the hearts of their fans.

Have a look at Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta's best scenes from Ishqbaaz shared by their fans on social media.

Surbhi and Nakuul quit the show after it took a generation leap. Ishqbaaz chronicles the story of three brothers - Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra, who share an unbreakable bond despite their dysfunctional family. Their loyal regime and business standards bring in many hurdles along their way, but nothing breaks the bond they share. Anika and Shivaay leave no stone unturned to fix every problem coming their way. In their journey, every obstacle proves to bring the two closer. Fans still share that they want to see Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna again on screen together. On the professional front, Nakuul Mehta is currently a part of the web series titled Bae Control and Surbhi Chandna is a part of the daily soap titled Sanjivini.

