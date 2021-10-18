Suriya Starrer Jai Bhim's 1st Track 'POWER' Released; Shows Him In A Mighty Avatar

After unveiling an intriguing teaser, the makers of upcoming Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim has released the first track titled POWER in multiple languages. The song is penned and crooned by ARIVU and is composed by Sean Roldan. Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their production banner, 2D Entertainment. The film is set to release on November 2 on streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.

The makers of Jai Bhim have released the first song from the highly anticipated legal thriller. The song is released in multiple languages including Tamil and Telugu. The fast-paced track captures the concept of righteousness and the struggle to achieve equality. The song portrays actor Suriya in the role of an Advocate who strives for equal treatment and justice for the oppressed. The song is high on energy which makes listeners tap their feet to the beat.

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the film will see Suriya essaying the role of a lawyer who takes on various battles and fights for the rights and justice of the tribal communities in the movie. The cast also includes Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lijo Mol Jose essaying pivotal roles. The film premieres in India and across 240 countries on November 2 this year.

Recently, taking to his official Instagram handle on the occasion of Dussehra, October 15, the Soorarai Pottru actor released the one-and-a-half-minute clip featuring excerpts from the high voltage courtroom drama. Sharing the links of the teaser's Tamil and Telugu versions, Suriya penned a note stating, "I strongly believe true stories can bring true changes in the society...#JaiBhim will be an intense one and is close to my heart!!

Packed with hard-hitting dialogues and a strong didactic message, the film sheds light on the atrocities meted out to certain sections of people in a divided society. The film narrates the story of Senggeni and Rajakannu, whose lives topple after Rajakannu is convicted by the police due to an untoward incident and later goes missing from the police station. Suriya drops in to aid Senggeni, who is out to seek justice for her husband.

