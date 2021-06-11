'Surroor 2021': Netizens Praise Himesh Reshammiya's New Song, Call It 'best Song Of 2021'

The comeback music album of Himesh Reshammiya titled Surroor 2021 has been highly speculated by fans. The singer had been actively promoting the album on social media for the last few days and its title track was released a while back. Fans have taken to social media ever since to pen their thoughts about the song while expressing their excitement for the arrival of the album. Following are some of the reviews that they have penned on social media, along with other interesting details about this album.

Netizens react to Surroor 2021 title track by Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya has built up a strong fanbase for himself during the course of his career in music. He had announced a day prior that the title track of Surroor 2021 would be releasing on June 11. Now that the track is finally out and fans have promptly taken to social media to share their review. It appears that the song has strongly received a positive response, as many of them have given thumbs up to it. Many of them discussed Himesh's famous look from his older tracks which he has sported once again.

Here's The Most Awaited Song Of 2021. Yes Our Rockstar #HimeshReshammiya Is Back With A Bang! Title Track Of #Surroor2021 Is Just Wow. Best Song Of 2021 ❤️ Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/JzwavUFjTa — Arindam (@iamarindampanda) June 11, 2021

Just transported to 2007 to 2009 era. Simillar type of arrangement with perfect use of tabla and nasel voice. Loved it... I recommend headphones it will enhance experience...🎉👌👏 #Surroor2021 — Anuj Dixit (@anujpdixit) June 11, 2021

So the Himesh Era is back.

The Hit machine #HimeshReshammiya is back with another chartbuster Album #Surroor2021#Surroor2021TheAlbumhttps://t.co/2JrqhG5pP0 — 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝟐.𝟎 (@Freak4Saif) June 11, 2021

While some fans said that their “childhood” has returned with this track, a few even called it the best song of this year. They praised the music composition in this track and confessed that it gave them goosebumps. Many of them specifically acknowledged its beats and mentioned the “dedication” that he has shown for music. The singer has thus largely garnered positive reactions with the title track and set the tone for the arrival of the next songs of this album.

Now just can’t wait for rest of the tracks. #Surroor2021 — ANOOJ KAPOOR (@HRfankapoor) June 11, 2021

1st Song Out Now🤩 What A Composition Man ❤️ The Beats,The Lyrics...Wow Man...Simply Amazing @HimeshOnline

We Should Appreciate HR's Work & Dedication Towards His Music...

Wow...I Loved It#Surroor2021 #AapkaSuroor #HimeshReshammiyaMelodies pic.twitter.com/Fcfr2HYgbi — Sairaj Shinde (@ClassySai) June 11, 2021

That Cap is back.

A part of my childhood is back.

#HimeshReshammiya#HimeshReshammiyaMelodies

#Surroor2021 Is Just Wow ❤️ Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/H3W7zubwO0 — RUSHIKESH B. KSHIRSAGAR 🇮🇳 (@Rushikeshbks) June 11, 2021

Himesh Reshammiya had made his debut as a music director in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya before he became a sensation with Aap Kaa Surroor. He has also worked in a handful of other films since then, including Khiladi 786, A New Love Ishtory, The Xposé and was last seen in Happy Hardy and Heer, which released last year. The release dates of other songs from this album are expected to be revealed soon.

