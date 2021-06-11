Last Updated:

'Surroor 2021': Netizens Praise Himesh Reshammiya's New Song, Call It 'best Song Of 2021'

In just a short time of its release, the 'Surroor 2021' title track has become a new favourite with the masses. Check out some of their reactions.

Written By
Anurag Sharma
Surroor 2021

IMAGE: HIMESH RESHAMMIYA'S INSTAGRAM


The comeback music album of Himesh Reshammiya titled Surroor 2021 has been highly speculated by fans. The singer had been actively promoting the album on social media for the last few days and its title track was released a while back. Fans have taken to social media ever since to pen their thoughts about the song while expressing their excitement for the arrival of the album. Following are some of the reviews that they have penned on social media, along with other interesting details about this album.

Netizens react to Surroor 2021 title track by Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya has built up a strong fanbase for himself during the course of his career in music. He had announced a day prior that the title track of Surroor 2021 would be releasing on June 11. Now that the track is finally out and fans have promptly taken to social media to share their review. It appears that the song has strongly received a positive response, as many of them have given thumbs up to it. Many of them discussed Himesh's famous look from his older tracks which he has sported once again.

While some fans said that their “childhood” has returned with this track, a few even called it the best song of this year. They praised the music composition in this track and confessed that it gave them goosebumps.  Many of them specifically acknowledged its beats and mentioned the “dedication” that he has shown for music. The singer has thus largely garnered positive reactions with the title track and set the tone for the arrival of the next songs of this album.

READ | Neha Kakkar and Himesh slammed for 'ruining' Kishore Kumar tracks on 'Indian Idol 12'

Himesh Reshammiya had made his debut as a music director in  Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya before he became a sensation with Aap Kaa Surroor. He has also worked in a handful of other films since then, including Khiladi 786, A New Love Ishtory, The Xposé and was last seen in Happy Hardy and Heer, which released last year. The release dates of other songs from this album are expected to be revealed soon.

READ | Himesh Reshammiya unveils second teaser of Surroor 21, first song to release soon

 

  • IMAGE: HIMESH RESHAMMIYA'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Himesh Reshammiya releases the first look poster of his upcoming album 'Surroor 2021'
READ | Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Suroor 2021’ stars Karan Wahi’s GF Uditi Singh; singer shares poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT