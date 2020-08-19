Sushant Death Case: Join The People's Charter As CBI Takes Over; Here's How

With the Supreme Court giving its nod for a CBI investigation in the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the nation has taken a huge leap towards justice as #CBIForSSR becomes a reality. Following the massive support for Republic Media Network's #CBIForSSR petition, it is now time to show solidarity by signing 'The People's Charter' continuing to seek truth and justice. The People's Charter is a pledge to showcase our unity in our fight for truth and a promise that the people of India, and Indians across the world, will come together to stand firmly united against any abuse of power.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police immediately claimed it was suicide, but facts, evidence and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative. The Mumbai police have asserted that it has questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand, in connection with the actor's death.

CBI had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case.

