Sushant Death Case: Sign The #CantGagSSRCoverage Petition, Here's How

Currently, the nation has been witnessing concerted attempts to gag the media from reporting on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It has been a long fight of 47 days of investigative journalism by the media that has unearthed a pile of evidence in the case and put it before the people of India. Republic Media Network believes that the fight for justice for Sushant cannot be squandered, halted or blocked by vested interests.

We believe that fight for the truth in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is an ongoing fight with a long road ahead, and one in which the media plays a key role to use its skill in investigative journalism to bring key testimonies, evidence, corroborations and inconsistencies into the public domain.

Given the all-out attempt to gag the coverage on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, now, we the people need to come together to ensure that India’s biggest public interest campaign is not snuffed and silenced by a vested lobby

Here's where you can sign the petition to demand a CBI probe into the actor's death: http://petition.republicworld.com/

WHAT IS THE #CantGagSSRCoverage PETITION?

This petition is an assertion that the right to report in the Republic of India is a constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right under Article 19 (1) and, it cannot and should not be suppressed. It is a statement that while Article 19(1) is bound by “reasonable restrictions”, the right to report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case must prevail as it is guided by the pure and absolute pursuit of the truth and justice. The petition is to say 130 crore Indians will fight for justice and deserve a free press that reports on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and fulfills its duty as the fourth pillar of our great democracy. This petition is to speak up and ensure that the voice of India that says an attempt to gag the media that investigates, puts out evidence, and calls out botch-ups to ensure accountability and fairness in criminal probes is not sacrificed at the altar of the vicious interests of the motivated elite.

BY SIGNING THE #CantGagSSRCoverage PETITION JOIN US TO

Ensure that the investigative journalism that has put crucial evidence into the public domain continues on its path in the SSR case. Ensure that the truth is not censored to the public vis-a-vis the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Ensure that justice for Sushant is pursued till the very end and there is no complacency, cover-up or lethargy in the investigation of the case. Ensure that the Sushant Singh Rajput case reaches its logical conclusion and complete justice is seen to be done.

SIGN THE PETITION NOW - http://petition.republicworld.com/

