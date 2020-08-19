Sushant's Family Creates 'United For Justice' Twitter Page For Late Actor After Win In SC

In a major win for Sushant Singh Rajput's family, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, gave a go-ahead to CBI investigation in the death case of the Bollywood actor. Soon after the development, Sushant's family has created an official Twitter page named 'United For Justice' with a picture of the late actor Sushant. Sushant's family has dedicated the page to his fans & friends.

Earlier in the day, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti hailed the judiciary for the decision and expressed gratitude to her 'extended family' for the relentless and tough fight to seek a CBI probe in the death case of the late actor. Hailing the efforts of the SSR warriors, Shweta Singh Kirti said that the judgment marks the first step towards victory in the case. She had also called this verdict of the apex court as 'a step towards truth'.

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

"In the event, a new case is registered at Mumbai on the same issue, in the fitness of things, it would be appropriate if the latter case too, gets investigated by the same agency, on the strength of this Court’s order. Such enabling order will make it possible for the CBI to investigate the new case, avoiding the rigours of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, requiring consent from the State of Maharashtra," it said.

"The actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised. His family, friends and admirers are keenly awaiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest. Therefore a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour. The expected outcome then would be, a measure of justice for the Complainant, who lost his only son," the verdict reads.

