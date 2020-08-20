'CBI For Sushant' Demand Was A Global One; Only 44% Of 3.3 Mn #CBIForSSR Tweets From India

The massive #CBIForSSR campaign to fight for justice and to seek the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has gathered enormous love and support from all corners of the world, data analysed by Republic has revealed. The #CBIForSSR hashtag has received over 33 lakh (3.3 million) tweets which - an extraordinary number. Furthermore, the campaign is hardly powered only from India, rather, a minority of the 33,18,882 tweets are from India whereas the remaining are from a number of countries.

About 44% of the tweets have come from India, the number of tweets from India stood at 14,62,500, followed by the United States which sent out 6,62,563 tweets on #CBIForSSR, which was about 20% of the total count. People from the United Kingdom made 2,87,335 tweets, about 8.7%, while Australia accounted for 6.7% with 2,23,751 tweets.

Other countries showed their support:

Canada: 1,91,269 (5.8%)

UAE: 1,30,651 (3.9%)

Bangladesh: 1,01,203 (3%)

Nepal: 50,481 (1.5%)

Singapore: 44,723 (1.3%)

Sri Lanka: 42,033 (1.3%)

Pakistan: 34,792 (1%)

Malaysia: 30,620 (0.9%)

Mauritius: 30,482 (0.9%)

New Zealand: 26,482 (0.8%)

CBI takes over the Investigation

As the CBI takes over the probe, Joint Director of the CBI Manoj Shashidhar along with investigating officer Gagandeep Gambhir will take over, with the CBI team set to arrive in Mumbai on Thursday. The CBI had earlier registered an FIR after taking over from the Bihar Police. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police immediately claimed it was suicide, but facts, evidence and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative.

