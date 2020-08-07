Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Kriti Sanon Pens Poem On 'Truth', Says 'just Patiently Wait'

Actor Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared a poem she wrote amid the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput demise investigation. Titled 'Patience', Kriti Sanon through her poem urged people to 'wait patiently' and 'not speculate'.

She wrote, "Its cloudy, Its foggy

Its all so unclear

But they say Truth is like the Sun

Its always there...

So don't speculate

Just patiently wait For its gonna be windy for a while

and it is gonna rain.

But remember my friend,

Sometimes a storm is just making way

for the Sun to shine again."

To mark Sushant Singh Rajput's one-month death anniversary, the late actor’s Raabta co-star, actor Kriti Sanon shared a cryptic post on her Instagram, in which she spoke about ‘pretending to move on’.

The actor, who had attended Rajput’s funeral, shared a couplet written by her, which reads: “And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions."

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook, trainer and many others have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.