Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died, having been found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died, having been found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.

The Mumbai police has confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Police teams have since reached his Bandra residence. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered. 

A number of members of the film industry have iterated their shock at the development.

'I don't have words for this,' said actor Manoj Joshi, who is also a member of CINTAA, reflecting on the apparent suicide of the talented actor. 'I don't know how to react'

Akshay Kumar said that he was shocked and speechless, offering a prayer for his family:

Industry trade analyst Taran Adarsh spoke about being completely heartbroken, and reflected on how Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away too soon: 

 Filmmaker and activist Ashoke Pandit termed it a huge loss to the entertainment industry:

Sanjay Dutt has posted his shock and condolences:

Ajay Devgn called the news truly sad:

From the Cricketing world, Irfan Pathan has posted his condolences:

Union Women and Child development Minister Smriti Irani has posted her shock and condolences

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has recalled their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan:

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

 

 

