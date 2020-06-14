Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died, having been found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.

The Mumbai police has confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Police teams have since reached his Bandra residence. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered.

A number of members of the film industry have iterated their shock at the development.

'I don't have words for this,' said actor Manoj Joshi, who is also a member of CINTAA, reflecting on the apparent suicide of the talented actor. 'I don't know how to react'

Akshay Kumar said that he was shocked and speechless, offering a prayer for his family:

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Industry trade analyst Taran Adarsh spoke about being completely heartbroken, and reflected on how Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away too soon:

Shocked beyond words... Completely heartbroken... Really tragic... At a loss of words... Gone too soon... #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/A68oSAaZlX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2020

Filmmaker and activist Ashoke Pandit termed it a huge loss to the entertainment industry:

Yet another horrible news! #SushantSinghRajput no more. It’s a huge loss to our entertainment industry. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. ॐ शांति! 🙏🏼 @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/3cvBBDFCTi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 14, 2020

Sanjay Dutt has posted his shock and condolences:

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

Ajay Devgn called the news truly sad:

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss🙏 Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

From the Cricketing world, Irfan Pathan has posted his condolences:

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Union Women and Child development Minister Smriti Irani has posted her shock and condolences

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has recalled their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan:

Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.