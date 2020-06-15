Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kriti Sanon Arrives At Vile Parle Crematorium

Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on June 14 will be laid to rest on Monday at 4 PM. The funeral will take place at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actors spokesperson said.

Sushant's 'Raabta' co-star Kriti Sanon, along with director Mukesh Chhabra arrived at the venue to perform the last rites of the actor.

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34.

As per Rajput's spokesperson, the actor's last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle, the spokesperson said in a statement. Rajput's last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari-directed 2019 film "Chhichhore".

Sushant Singh Rajput was under depression: police

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was battling depression, police said on Monday. According to the police official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added.

Mumbai Police as well as the crime branch officials visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found. Rajput had been living with two cooks and house help.

(with PTI inputs)

