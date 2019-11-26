Sushant Singh Rajput Goes Unrecognisable, Spotted Wearing A Mask At Airport; Here's Why

Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted wearing a mask at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening. According to the reports, the actor was trying not to get mobbed by fans and therefore he went for the mask. Wearing a black tee and track pants, the Chichhore actor was totally unrecognizable at the airport. The actor was there to receive his family members. Watch video -

Sushant Singh Rajput has bounced back in his career after a dull phase when his movies like Raabta and Sonchiriya didn't work well at the box-office. His recent film Chhichhore not only collected around ₹ 200 crores at the worldwide box-office but also impressed his fans and audiences. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor is now all set to bring an emotional love story on the table with his upcoming film Dil Bechara on November 29 this year.

Dil Bechara seems like a special film for the entire team. First of all, it is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, which is an adaptation of John Green's novel of the same. Secondly, the film will mark the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and the full-fledged acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi. Mukesh Chhabra, who is Sushant's mentor as well, opened up in an interview and shared his experience of working with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant was also seen in Drive, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Drive is a Netflix original film and Sushant played the role of Samar in this one.

