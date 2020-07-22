Sushant Singh Rajput Honoured By A R Rahman, 'Dil Bechara' Team In Musical Tribute | Watch

Recently, all the playback singers from the movie Dil Bechara came together in a single video and paid tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Singers like A.R. Rahman, Sunidhi Chauhan, Hriday Gattani, Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, and many others were seen performing in the video uploaded by Sony Music India's YouTube Channel. All the songs were from the movie and almost all the singers shared their views on the song, the movie and how it is connected to the late actor. Take a look at the video and the comments it received as well.

Dil Bechara - A musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Sony Music India recently uploaded a 13-minute long video as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and his legacy. The video starts with the title track that features A.R. Rahman. Rahman mentioned that the 9 songs he had composed for the film meant a lot to him and now bore an entirely different meaning in his heart. He also mentioned how all the songs were dedicated to Sushant and his memory and then performed the title track.

Also Read | A.R Rahman shares glimpse of 'Dil Bechara' musical tribute to Sushant; calls it 'special'

The next artist to come in was Sunidhi Chauhan, who mentioned the song Maskhari defined Sushant's 'fun-loving' character. She mentioned that it gave a glimpse of the real and reel life of the actor. Sunidhi Chauhan and Hriday Gattani then sang the song Maskhari for the video.

Also Read | Sahil Vaid played THIS important off screen role in 'Dil Bechara', Read more

The next artist to come was Mohit Chauhan who spoke about how much Sushant loved astrology and the cosmos. As the song performed by him and Shreya is Taare Ginn, he feels that it suits the late actor the best way. Mohit and Shreya Ghoshal are then seen performing the song.

Also Read | Javed Miandad wanted to hit me in my room during 1983 Bengaluru Test: Dilip Doshi

Shashaa Tripathi then spoke about her song in the film, Khulke Jeene Ka. She says her song talks about those 'small moments in life' and their importance. Fans can then see Shashaa Tirupati perform the song and hear Arijit Singh as well.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana's BTS video showcases their chemistry in 'Dil Bechara'

The last song featured is Main Tumhara by Jonita Gandhi & Hriday Gattani. Jonita mentions, ''no matter what, Susant will live on with us forever in our memories''. She then performs the songs for the viewers.

Fans loved the video and dropped many comments. Most of the comments were for Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look at fans' reaction:

Pic Credit: Sony Music India's YouTube

Promo Pic Credit: Screengrab from Sony Music India's YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.