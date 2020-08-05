‘Why Was The Person Who Lowered The Corpse Allowed To Go?’, Questions Sushant's Lawyer

The Supreme Court is hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea of seeking transfer of the cased file by Sushant Singh Rajput's family from Patna to Mumbai. During the hearing, Vikas Singh, Sushant's family lawyer has put allegations. The lawyer stated that while the whole of Bollywood has been summoned for interrogation, why was the person who lowered Sushant Singh Rajput's body was allowed to go to Hyderabad? The lawyer has also challenged Rhea's plea for a protection order stating that any more delay cannot be done as the evidence in the case have been already tampered with.

SSR's lawyer levels allegations

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer stated that they suspect Mumbai Police were involved in the destruction of the evidence in the case. Whereas, the lawyer opposed Rhea Chakraborty's plea for a protective order in her favour. The lawyer also informed the court furthermore that the IPS officer from Bihar who went to investigate the case had been quarantined in Mumbai. Justice Hrishikesh Roy stated that quarantining the IPS officer from Bihar did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case.

As a major breakthrough in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the centre has given a nod to the Bihar government's request to transfer the actor's case from Mumbai Police to the CBI. Readers need to note that though the Centre has given a go-ahead for CBI probe. In its order, the Supreme Court gave Mumbai Police 3 days to submit all the evidence int he SSR death case on record and declined Rhea's protection plea. The matter will be given a hearing again next week.

Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's sister took to her Twitter following the centre's approval and wrote 'CBI it is!!! #JusticeForSushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR #CBIenquiry'. On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Babloo has come forward and stated that the Maharashtra government is not cooperating with the investigation. "The manner in which the Maharashtra Police behaved, it seemed as if the police of Bihar had moved to another country. Maharashtra government was not cooperating," said Neeraj while speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

