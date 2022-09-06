Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' Turnes 3, Varun Sharma Remembers Late Actor In Post

After the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, thousands of fans and celebrities grieved the great loss. With not just his dapper looks, the Kai Po Che actor had impressed all with his impeccable acting talent and versatility. The actor, who became a household name with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, later left his mark on Bollywood with several mind-blowing films credited under his name.

The late actor's film, Chhichhore, which was released in the year 2020, turned 3 on Tuesday, September 6. Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, production house Nadiadwala Grandson took to Twitter and shared a video with the caption, "It's a mix of all emotions today.. The craziness, fun, love & lots of happy memories! We miss you ANNi as we celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of #Chhichhore".

It's a mix of all emotions today.. The craziness, fun, love & lots of happy memories! We miss you ANNI as we celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of #Chhichhore♥️💫 #SajidNadiadwala @niteshtiwari22 #Chhichhore @WardaNadiadwala #3rdAnniversaryOfChhichhore pic.twitter.com/sTtIfqgsxz — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) September 6, 2022

Varun Sharma remembers SSR

In the video, the production house shared the bites from the comedy-drama film. The film was helmed by the Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Bhasin, and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles. Moreover, the film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and was a blockbuster hit with a collection of over Rs 150 crores at the box office, the film also received a national award for the Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Varun Sharma took to Twitter to remember the late actor and shared an image, written "Kammo'.

For the unversed, the actor was found dead at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. His sudden death triggered a political slugfest and debates that led to allegations against several big names from the industry. The case was first probed by the Mumbai Police and was later transferred to the CBI.

Image: Instagram/PTI