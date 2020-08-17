Sushant Death Case: Sign The #CBIForSSR Petition, Join Republic Campaign To Demand Justice

The nation has united to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and rejected all attempts to cover up his death. Many questions remain unanswered as Republic Media Network continues to expose glaring loopholes in the investigation. Currently, the #CBIforSSR has garnered 28,59,494 tweets online and growing.

Here's your chance to sign the petition to demand a CBI probe into the actor's death: http://petition.republicworld.com/

Fans have flocked to social media and stressed the importance of a CBI probe into the death of the actor. Many people changed their profile pictures to show their active participation in the movement. Fans remembered inspiring quotes by the late actor to emphasise that a person as positive as him 'cannot commit suicide'. A fan tweeted, 'fight for the truth shall go on.'

You can also join the campaign by:

WhatsApp your message on 7304434381

Give us a missed call on 7304434381

Tweet using #CBIForSSR

