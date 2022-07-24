Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Turns 2; Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Shares Heartfelt Post

As late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last project Dil Bechara clocked two years today, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt post. Sanjana took a trip down memory lane as she dropped a video montage of the film's highlights that encapsulated their characters' love story. She also thanked fans for the insurmountable love on the film.

The 2020 coming-of-age romance film was based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars as well as its subsequent American adaptation. It marked Sushant's posthumous appearance following his demise on June 14, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara turns two

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, July 24, Sanjana shared a beautiful video montage from the film, while mentioning that she missed her co-star SSR. "2 years of the magical world of Kizie & Manny today, and an eternity to go. Thank you for all your love, it has truly been insurmountable. Kizie Basu ne Khulke Jeene Ka tareeka hamesha ke liye sikha diya. #2YearsOfDilBechara #MissYouManny #July24th #DilBechara," she wrote. Take a look.

Remembering the late star, fans poured in comments like, "Miss u Sushant sir," and "missing Real hero Sushant Singh Rajput," among other things. Dil Bechara was helmed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut and also starred Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana were seen as terminal cancer patients who forge a special bond despite their circumstances. The film came out on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

More on Sanjana Sanghi's work front

Sanjana was recently seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the action thriller Om: The Battle Within. Directed by Kapil Verma, the film also starred Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj and Prachee Shah Paandya in important roles. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, the film released in cinemas on 1st July 2022.

Sanjana is now shooting for Dhak Dhak alongside Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ratna Pathak Shah. The upcoming project is being produced by Taapsee Pannu, while Tarun Dudeja is directing it.

