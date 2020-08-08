Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' World TV Premiere; Mukesh Chhabra Shares BTS

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is to have a world television premiere on Star Plus. Announcing the news, filmmaker and director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra treated fans with a promo video featuring behind the scenes of the film. On August 8, he took to his Instagram handle and shared the BTS video. The film will premiere on August 9 at 8 pm. Take a look at the Instagram video.

Dil Bechara to have a world television premiere

In this video shared by Mukesh Chhabra on his Instagram, he gave a sneak-peek into behind the scenes of Dil Bechara. The video begins with a crew member holding a clapboard that read Kizie and Manny. Further in the clip, you can see Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying his work. He dances and goofs around with his fellow actors and the crew members. He can be seen cracking jokes and creating a positive vibe on the sets of Dil Bechara.

During one of the segments, Sushant was spotted singing Amitabh Bachchan's retro song, Pardesiya. The video ends with one of his heartfelt dialogue from the film. He says, "Janam kab hai aur marna kab hai, yeh hum decide nahi karte. Par jeena kaise hai, woh hum decide kar sakte hai" (We do not decide when to be born and when to die, but we can decide how to live). The video is also shared by Sanjana Sanghi, who wrote, "al - ek Aur Baar, Manny aur Kizie Ke saath.❤️" Check out the video here.

Talking about Dil Bechara's premiere on Star Plus, Mukesh Chhabra said,

"I am extremely happy to tell you that now, for all those that haven't watched the film it will be telecasted on India's leading Hindi GEC Star Plus for a wider audience who still are yet to view Sushant's last film."

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chabbra. The film features the unique pairing of Late Sushant Singh Rajput and actor Sanjana Sanghi. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo along with supporting actors including Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, and Swastika Mukherjee. The film's soundtrack album is composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Dil Bechara is an adaptation of the novel The Fault in Our Stars which follows the story of Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (Late Sushant Singh Rajput), two young students who are suffering from cancer and about to fall in love.

