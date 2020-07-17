Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Record Statement Of Actor's Psychiatrist

Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist Kersi Chavda has been interrogated by the Mumbai Police that is investigating the actor's sudden death. The official statement of the therapist will be recorded on July 17. The investigation is to understand the reasons that led to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and his psychiatrist was called to know about the actor's mental state and his medical history.

As per reports, Sushant Singh had been consulting the psychiatrist since January this year. The prescription recovered from Sushant's room state that he was taking the doctor's medicines until May. A couple of Sushant Singh's friends also testified the same. It has been over a month now that the actor's friends, family, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, professional acquaintances are being interrogated by Mumbai Police.

On July 16, 2020, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram and shared a post regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. She introduced herself as his ‘girlfriend’ for the first time. Rhea urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an inquiry into the death. The actor also expressed her faith in the government and showed her urge to know what ‘pressures’ prompted Sushant to take the step.

Rhea Chakraborty wrote: "Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely

Rhea Chakraborty

#satyamevajayate".

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actor Rhea Chakraborty went offline on her social media. However, on the one month death anniversary, she took to Instagram the first time and remembered him with a heartfelt post. She shared a picture of her with Sushant.

She wrote "till struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .

You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore". Check out the entire caption here -

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. As per current status, Mumbai Police is investigating the case, and have questioned over 25 persons, one of them being Rhea Chakraborty. They have ruled out foul play and termed the death cause as 'asphyxia due to hanging', citing the post-mortem report.

