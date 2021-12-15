Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister & Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil Seeking Justice For Late Actor

Eighteen months since the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans and supporters continue to seek justice for the late Bollywood actor. The 34-year-old was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and several angles pertaining to his death have been probed since his tragic demise.

On Tuesday, December 14, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and his supporters organised a candlelight vigil in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, to put the spotlight on the 'Justice for SSR campaign' again. They demanded the CBI to fastrack the investigation and provide an update on the findings so far. Fans of SSR were seen lighting candles in remembrance of the actor and holding posters demanding justice in the death case.

"It has been 18 months since the CBI has taken over the case and we have been waiting for justice patiently. But it has taken a toll on the family and I speak for that. It is very difficult as we have become almost dysfunctional. That is the trigger because of which I am here. I thank everybody who has unconditionally supported us. We demand justice for Sushant. We demand the proceedings to be fast-tracked," Priyanka Singh told Republic TV.

One of the supporters told Republic that a candlelight vigil is organized on the 14th of every month to remind the CBI that people are still waiting for an update on the matter. The supporters also pay tribute to the 'Kai Po Che' actor by distributing blankets and donating food to the needy on this day, she said.

"The agency needs to wake up and reveal what actions it has taken to solve the case. We have not forgotten SSR and we will not let anyone forget him either," she said.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput had shocked the entire nation as people from the country and overseas raised their voices to demand justice for the late actor.

Death of Sushant Singh Rajput: Investigation so far

Days after his mysterious death, Sushant's father, KK Singh lodged a complaint with the Patna police against the actor's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her parents, and her brother, Showik on June 25. The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe in August 2020 on orders of the Supreme Court.

On the actor's first death anniversary, the CBI asserted that the investigation was in progress and that no angle had been ruled out. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate probed the financial cheating allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and the others.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the other hand has also been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case after the ED found various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

In March 2021, the NCB had filed a 12,000-page charge-sheet in the actor's death case and listed 33 witnesses including Rhea Chakraborty. It had recorded the statements of over 200 witnesses. Rhea Chakraborty and many other members of Sushant's staff like Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, had been arrested in connection with the case. They are out on bail now.

In a recent update, Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani's bail plea was rejected for the second time on October 30, since his arrest in May this year. Siddharth Pithani, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the NCB from Hyderabad in the drug case linked to SSR's death. Pithani was arrested on charges of procuring and helping Sushant get narcotics substances, NCB had said.