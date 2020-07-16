Sushant Singh Rajput’s Throwback Video When He Won Applause From Army Personnel

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his family, friends, fans, and the entire industry in shock. Sushant Singh Rajput was a self-made star and his talent made him reach sky heights. Recently, a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput has been going viral that consists of a clip of his old visit to the Indian Army Camp for his appearance at a talk show. Read ahead to know more-

Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video

Recently, a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput has been going viral on the internet. In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen competing with an Army Officer and running ahead of him from one end to the other, crossing all the hurdles and obstacles set in between. As Sushant Singh Rajput finishes the race first, there are a number of Army Officers who give him an applaud and Sushant Singh Rajput even gives a high-five to an Army Officer. This video has left fans teary-eyed.

The loss of losing a great entertainer like Sushant Singh Rajput to an untimely death has been unbearable to many. It has been over a month since the unfortunate incident took place but fans still cannot get over what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Sushant Singh Rajput's last on-screen appearance in his upcoming movie, Dil Bechara.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his own house in Bandra, Mumbai. The police found no suicide note at his residence during their investigation. According to Mumbai's IPS officer Vinay Chaubey, medical prescriptions and medical reports were found in Sushant Singh Rajput's room that suggested that he was dealing with chronic depression.

He passed away at the young age of just 34 years. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held on June 15, 2020, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His entire family was present at his funeral and his Bollywood colleagues Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, also attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral to pay their last respects.

