'Let's Focus On What Kangana Is Saying,' Says Sushant's Former Co-actor Ranvir Shorey

Sushant Singh Rajput's former co-actor Ranvir Shorey recently opened to an entertainment portal about his ongoing Twitter war with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, the actor said that the things Kangana Ranaut has been talking about needs to be addressed. It can't be swept under the carpet, Ranvir Shorey added.

Ranvir Shorey: Things can't be swept under the carpet

Ranvir Shorey recently had an interview with an entertainment portal. In the interview, he talked about Kangana Ranaut's statements on nepotism and Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He explained that it doesn't matter why Kangana is saying it, we need to focus on what she's saying.

Kangana Ranaut has again opened the nepotism chapter after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Many Bollywood celebrities have also shared their opinions on what Kangana's team has been posting on social media. On which, recently, Anurag Kashyap and Ranvir Shorey got involved in a war of words on Twitter over it. While several netizens believed that Anurag’s tweets may have been in opposition to what Kangana had been saying, Ranvir Shorey emerged to have been in complying with what she has to say.

Clarifying any further rumours about the disagreements, Ranvir Shorey told the entertainment portal that he doesn't know what Anurag Kashyap's position or side is. He also added that he can only talk about his position which is that we need to address the things she's talking about. In the same interview, Ranvir Shorey also commented on how Anurag Kashyap and he have quickly patched things up.

He shared that both of them have been exchanging messages since then and so everything is okay now. He also added that he doesn't think much about such small disagreements. Anurag Kashyap is his friend and will stay one and it's just a small misunderstanding that happened between them, Ranvir concluded.

Amid Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise, Kangana Ranaut's team has been releasing several videos of Kangana wherein she lashed out at Bollywood and even called out award shows for not acknowledging Sushant’s films like Chhichhore. The actor has also been soliciting justice for the late actor. She recently even joined the candlelight protest for Sushant. Meanwhile, in the other news, the Mumbai Police is carrying an investigation of Sushant’s case. So far several big names including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shanoo Sharma and more have been examined in the matter.

