Sushant's Death Anniversary: Bhumi Pednekar, Mukesh Chhabra & Others 'still Feel Numb'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise had shaken up the entire film fraternity. While his fans leave no stone unturned to seek justice for his death, others remember his unmatchable legacy on social media. On Sushant’s first death anniversary, prominent personalities from Bollywood who have had the privilege of working with the actor, took their respective social media handles to offer their tribute to the actor.

Bollywood stars recall working with Sushant Singh Rajput

Bhumi Pednekar who worked with Sushant in Sonchiriya took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note while treating fans with some BTS pictures. The first shot features Sushant Singh Rajput who can be seen smiling while playing with a kid and posing for the camera. The second shot is a monochromatic candid picture of Sushant. While the third one features Bhumi with her late co-star posing for the camera. "Miss you, your questions, and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world as I had never seen it before. I hope you've found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti #Forever #Ssr #Peace #neutronstar," she captioned the post with heart emoticons.

Apart from Bhumi, Sushant’s other Sonchiriya co-actor Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture with the actor from the sets. While captioning the post, he wrote, “you have taken off your debt… left us here in the desert…” Sushant’s Dil Bechara director and a dear friend Mukesh Chhabra took to Instagram and shared a series of memories with the late actor while expressing how much he misses him daily. Mukesh wrote about the ‘deep void’ which he believes can never be filled. Reliving some old memories, he wrote, “Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you Brother.”

On the other hand, Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor shared a close-up shot of the actor from the film while mentioning that he still feels ‘numb’ and is short of words to express his thoughts on the actor. “1yr today.. still numb #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever,” he captioned the picture on Instagram.

IMAGE: BHUMIPEDNEKAR/MUKESHCHHABRA/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.