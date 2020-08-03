Sushant's Eldest Sister Asks, "Tumhare Bina Rehna Main Akele Kaise Seekhun? Tum Hi Kaho"

As we celebrate Rakshabandhan on Monday, there are four bereft sisters who are grieving the irreplaceable loss of their only brother, Sushant Singh Rajput. His eldest sister Nitu Singh, whom he lovingly addressed as 'Rani Di', has penned a heart-wrenching note for her 'Gulshan' on the occasion. After their mother passed away in 2002, Sushant's 'Rani Di' became the mother-figure in his life and he always looked up to her. Both Nitu and her husband O. P Singh, who is Commissioner of Police in Faridabad, played the role of parents after Sushant's mother's death, and groomed him.

Gulshan, my child

It's my day today.

It's your day today.

It's our day today.

Today is Rakhi.

For the first time in 35 years, the prayer plate is decorated, the lamp is lit and there's teeka, sweets, rakhi for you.

Only the smiling face that I performed aarti for.. is missing. The forehead to put the teeka is missing. The wrist to tie the rakhi is missing. The mouth to sweeten is missing. There is no forehead to kiss. I don't have my brother to hug.

Years ago when you arrived, my life sparkled with joy. when you were here, there was brightness everywhere. You're not here now and I don't understand what to do.

I don't know how to live without you. I didn't think that this would happen one day.. that a day will come when you won't be around.

I learnt so many things with you. How do I learn to live alone without you? Tell me.

Yours forever,

Rani Di

Sushant's eldest brother-in-law O.P. Singh had also penned a beautiful memoir for the late actor earlier last week. He shared memories of Sushant's childhood as the 9-year-old boy dancing to "tu cheez badi hai mast mast" at his eldest sister's wedding to his antics when he would visit them.

Speaking about the year 2002 when Sushant lost his beloved mother, Singh said "It left him stunned and inconsolable... For weeks, his grins disappeared... The very purpose of his life - to make his mother feel proud of him one day - seemed to have evaporated."

O.P. Singh gave a glimpse of every milestone of Sushant's journey from boyhood to "the effortless showman" that he went onto become. He said that the family sees Sushant as their warrior prince, who "fought bravely, won famously and suffered battle injuries". He concluded that Sushant has, like Bruce Lee, lived a short life yet made a huge impact on everyone around him.

READ | 'Sushant, My Sun!': Actor's Brother-in-law Chronicles Stunning Journey; Tells Rare Stories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.