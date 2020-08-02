Sushant's Flatmate Samuel Surfaces; Says 'Siddharth Pithani Closer To Rhea Than Me'

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita revealed on Republic TV's The Debate on Saturday that the late actor had another roommate - Samuel Haokip - false reports of his death started making the rounds on the Internet. However, another one of Sushant's close friends Kushal Zaveri, a filmmaker as stated on his Instagram bio, has reassured their followers by posting a note in his latest Instagram update that Samuel Haokip is safe and secure.

Then, Samuel Haokip conducted a live Instagram session to interact with his fans and revealed that their venture, Pro team, designed to help Sushant achieve his dreams, is now inactive. Further, he said that Siddharth Pithani, his other roommate had been closer to Rhea Chakraborty than him (Samuel). He also revealed that he had only been Sushant's roommate until last year and he thanked his followers asking him to support Sushant's case.

Samuel Haokip also exclaimed that he believed in karma and is doing everything necessary to help authorities come up with a fair report on Sushant's death. Samuel, along with Kushal Zaveri, Siddharth Gupta and Dipesh, had allegedly formed 'Pro Team' to help Sushant's career. He also revealed that there is another 'Samuel' - Samuel Miranda who was Sushant's housekeeping manager.

Samuel Haokip is alive today he came live on insta pic.twitter.com/6WFvcJFp0L — Varisha (@justice_4_sush) August 2, 2020

On Saturday evening, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita in interaction with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claimed that the actor was 'scared for his life' after Disha Salian's (Sushant's ex-manager) death.

While Smita rubbished Rhea Chakraborty and Siddharth Pithani's theory on Sushant's depression, she also raised a question about another friend of Sushant — Samuel Haokip. Smita told Republic TV on the 9 PM debate, "There was also one more person — Samuel Haokip, who was staying with Sushant throughout. He used to handle all the artificial intelligence work he was doing. Where is he?"

"Also his manager Shruti has the same theory as Rhea and Siddharth Pithani. Why are only these three people talking about these things? In April, Sushant texted a friend saying he was in touch with scientists and doctors to fight COVID-19. He was attending Zoom calls for the same. He wasn't dull. A man who was working on technology to fight COVID-19 in April suddenly dies in June. He was excited about his plans," Smita told Republic TV.

Siddharth Pithani had surfaced on Friday evening, making a number of claims and becoming the subject of even more. He admitted he was giving Sushant two tablets per day, though he couldn't specify what they were for, while he was also alleged to have brought down Sushant's body and placed it on the floor of his room after opening it to find that Sushant had allegedly hanged himself. Rhea Chakraborty had also uploaded at least 2 photos on her Instagram where she had credited Pithani.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.