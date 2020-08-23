Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani confronted by Republic TV after CBI recreates scene

Siddharth Pithani was confronted by Republic TV after over five hours of scene recreation by Central Bureau of Investigation officials at Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Bandra on Saturday. However, he avoided a comment as our reporter chased him right till the location he was currently residing in. Pithani also shut the door on the reporter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani confronted

A CBI official held Siddharth Pithani, who had a bag in his hand, as he dropped the latter to the house he would spend the night in. After leaving SSR’s residence, they headed to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation accomodation in Lower Parel. Our reporter chased them right after they got down from their car till they walked to the residential quarters.

They were first seen trying to enter one house, before almost running towards another house or another entrance, before returning to the first door and entering, after which the CBI official left. When asked about the developments of the day and despite being probed about details of ‘friend Sushant’s death’, he stayed mum. He also shut the door on the reporter.

Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, who was Sushant’s house help and Neeraj, who was Sushant’s cook, were taken to SSR’s residence in the afternoon, where the crime recreation took place for over five hours. The CBI officials then took the trio to the DRDO guest house where the CBI officials were residing and after 45 minutes, they left from there. First they dropped Dipesh, who had his own vehicle with two more persons in it, midway. They brought Siddharth to this location, while they took Neeraj in another vehicle to another location.

Pithani is being questioned again on Sunday on the basis of the information gathered during the crime recreation. Rhea Chakraborty is also going to be served summons, sources told Republic.

