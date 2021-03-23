'Sushant's Point' Installed In Aus With Heartwarming Description For SSR; Netizens React

After being felicitated at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, Sushant Singh Rajput’s work was recognised once again as Chhichhore bagged a National Award. While tributes poured in for the late actor in the country, there was a heartwarming gesture abroad too recently. A ‘Sushant Point’ was installed in Melbourne in memory of his legacy, making fans emotional.

Tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput in Melbourne

On the day when Sushant was celebrated as his Chhichhore was honoured with the Best Hindi Film, a fan shared pictures of the tribute to him in Melbourne. A memorial bench was set up in the Sonchiriya star's name in a garden.

The installation described the star, who passed away at the age of 34 last year, as ‘actor, keen astronomer, environmentalist & humanitarian’ and as a ‘soul that touched millions.’

The tribute was the brainchild of an organisation named Aussizz Group as a part of their ‘Celebrate India’ initiative. They termed the gesture as a ‘small contribution to preserve nature.’

It was opened yesterday :) ♥ï¸âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/j6UW23IohH — Sharanya (@Sush_Forever_) March 22, 2021

Netizens too expressed their thoughts, stating that he will always be remembered and 'matchless.'

Sushant was known to be a nature lover, and this was evident in his ‘50 dreams’ list, where one of his wishes was to plant more trees. The ‘SSRians’ tribute to mark his legacy was often marked with activities like planting trees.

There were tributes across the world for Sushant when a movement for his ‘justice’ gained huge support. A section of his fans alleged that his death under mysterious circumstances on June 14 involved foul play in a highly controversial turn of events. The Central Bureau of Investigation is still probing his death, apart from a related drugs case being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau.