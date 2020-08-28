Sushmita Sen Pours In Wishes On Daughter Alisah's 11th B'day; Says 'love You Infinity'

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen recently celebrated the 11th birthday of her daughter, Alisah Sen on Instagram. To wish her daughter, Sushmita Sen shared several unseen pictures with Alisah Sen, which covers her journey right from her birth to recent achievements. Take a look at the pictures shared:

Also Read | Kerala Clocks 2,406 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 10 More Deaths

Sushmita's post:

In her caption, Sushmita Sen recalled the time when she first met her daughter and revealed that from the moment their eyes met, they could ‘speak a language of their own’. Adding to the same, Sushmita Sen penned that every moment of these 11 years, she has thanked God for the privilege of being Alisah’s mother. Concluding her note, Sushmita wrote: ‘I love you infinity Alisah Shona’.

Also Read | How Was 'Love In The Time Of Corona' Filmed? Know More Details About The Show

Soon after the picture was put up, fans rushed to the comment section and wished Alisah a 'Happy birthday'. More so, fans also lauded Sushmita for being an inspiring mother. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture shared:

Sushmita Sen recently shared an unmissable family picture on her Instagram handle. The picture features Sushmita Sen, smiling at her daughters, while her mother is seen flashing a subtle smile at the camera. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | How Was 'Love In The Time Of Corona' Filmed? Know More Details About The Show

All about Aarya

Sushmita was last seen in Aarya. Starring Sushmita Sen, Jagdish Rajpurohit, Manish Chaudhary and Vikas Kumar in the leading roles, Aarya is reportedly based on the Dutch drama series Penoza created by Pieter Bart Korthuis. Produced by Endemol Shine India and Madhavani's Ram Madhavani Films, Aarya follows the story of a mother, who walks extra miles to save her family and does the unexpected. Directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya is included in Hotstar's label 'Hotstar Specials.'

The web series released on the streaming giant on June 19, 2020. The series also stars actors like Ankur Bhatia, Priyasha Bharadwaj and Bhakti Klein in prominent roles. In the series, actor Chandrachru Singh plays the role of Sushmita Sen's husband.

(Image credits: Sushmita Sen Instagram)

Also Read | Kerala Clocks 2,406 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 10 More Deaths

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.