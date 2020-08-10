Sushmita Sen Rings In Mother's Birthday, Shares Picture With Latter And Daughters

Actor Sushmita Sen celebrated her mother's birthday on August 9. Wishing her on the joyous occasion, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a post. In the picture, you can see three generations of Sushmita's family. Take a look at Sushmita Sen's Instagram photo.

Also Read | From Richa Chadha to Sushmita Sen, B-town divas who looked oh-so-glamorous in web shows

Here, Sushmita Sen can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile. Her mother Subhra Sen stunned in a white coat outfit, while Sushmita and her older daughter Renee twinned wearing a similar design sparkly tops. The actor's youngest daughter Alisah was spotted in a simple white dress. Check out Sushmita Sen's family picture. She also wrote a heartfelt note in the caption.

Sushmita Sen's Instagram caption read as: Happpyyyyyy Birthday my beautiful Maa!!! ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸŽµðŸ’â­ï¸ðŸŒˆ To a brand new year blessed with good health & divine grace!!! We looooooove you B’day girl!!! ðŸŒ»ðŸ˜€â¤ï¸ðŸ’‹ #duggadugga #maa #nanna #shubuh ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜„ðŸ’ƒðŸ»

Also Read | Rohman Shawl celebrates 2 years of togetherness with Sushmita Sen, shares candid pic

Fans' reactions

Sushmita Sen's fans and followers are going gaga over the adorable picture. Many of them dropped heart emojis in the comment box, while some of them lauded the actor with compliments and wished her mother. One of the users wrote, "Oh your smile! Just seeing you smile makes my day! More power to Sushmita, which means "a beautiful smile!" ðŸ™â¤ï¸ #duggadugga". "Happy birthday to Aunty â¤ï¸lots of love", "Reene is looking just like you ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜", "Happy birthday to herðŸ’ it is my moms bday too today:)", fans added. Take a look at more comments below.

Image Credits: Sushmita Sen Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | 'Rooh se Rooh tak': Sushmita Sen wishes boyfriend Rohman Shawl on their anniversary

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl recently completed two years of togetherness. Celebrating their two year anniversary, both of them took to Instagram and shared posts dedicated to their relationship. While Sushmita Sen posted a stunning picture of the two, Rohman Shawl shared a more candid picture. Rohman shared a picture in which the two lovebirds are seen watching the beautiful sky from a balcony.

Rohman captioned the post: 2 years my Jaan @sushmitasen47 ðŸ˜ðŸ¥‚ðŸ’ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY â¤ï¸ðŸ’“ðŸ’“â¤ï¸

#Us #love #family #goals

& counting...



My love to all of you !! You have been so kind to usâ¤ï¸ Thank you friends ðŸ¥‚ðŸ¥‚ #keeplovingðŸ’–

Sushmita Sen captioned the post as: “When Sush met her Rooh” ðŸ’‹#rohmance followed ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜€Happy Anniversary jaan @rohmanshawl â¤ï¸ Here’s to our 2 years of togetherness & counting my blessings!! Babies & I love you infinity!!! ðŸ¥°ðŸ’ƒðŸ» To many more... #duggadugga ðŸ’‹

Also Read | Sushmita Sen has warm message for 'Aarya' co-star Vikas Kumar as she welcomes him on IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.