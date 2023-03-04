Sushmita Sen's First Instagram Live Post 'massive' Heart Attack: Had 95 Percent Blockage

Sushmita Sen conducted her first Instagram live session after she suffered a heart attack. The Aarya actress thanked her team of doctors at Nanavati Hospital who performed her angioplasty. She is on the road to recovery now and appeared to be doing the live session from her home.

She said that she was thankful to the team of doctors for respecting her privacy during the admission and treatment. She also thanked God. "I had 95 percent blockage in my artery. I suffered a massive heart attack," she said.

Sushmita Sen to make return to Aarya 3 set

Sushmita Sen confirmed that she will be returning for the shoot of Aarya 3 soon. She confirmed joing the cast and crew in Jaipur after she is cleared by the doctors. She said, "I can see so many hearts. Yes, I will get well soon. I can't wait to get back on the Aarya set. I am going to give you a season 3 like never before. Everyone is going to sit with their hearts in their mouth.

Sushmita Sen shares advice for women and youth

Sushmita Sen also shared advice for the youth and women during her Instagram live session. "A lot of young people are not surviving heart attacks, so it is very important to keep checking yourself. Women need to understand that heart attack is not a men’s thing. Also, it is nothing to be afraid of, but it is important to be vigilant. When you get a new lease to life, you respect it and are careful and that is when you learn to exercise and strengthen your will even more,” she said.