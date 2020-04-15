Sushmita Sen Makes Fun Of Partner Rohman Shawl's Surname During Insta Live

With everyone confined to their homes due to coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are more active than ever on their social media platforms. The latest one to jump on the wagon and go live for an interesting session is Sushmita Sen. The actor hosted an Instagram live session with her family and went live with her girls and beau Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen pokes fun at beau Rohman Shawl's surname

Sushmita Sen laughed out loud when one of the fans asked when she would be getting married. She then turned to Rohman Shawl and said that the question is for him. While the session was quite interesting, Sen began the chat with a fun fact about Rohman.

She said that it is a hilarious fact and added that in the middle of the lockdown, there was an article written about Rohman. Sushmita Sen revealed that his name was no longer Rohman Shawl but was written as Rohman Scarf. She then joked saying now it's Scarf as if Shawl was not bad enough. Rohman quickly jumped in and told her not to make fun of his surname.

Talking about the lockdown, Sushmita Sen said that it is hard for everybody and if one asks her what she misses the most, the answer would be working. She added that she thinks the world cannot survive on lockdown and everyone needs to have their purpose back and need to have a way to remain independent. She added that she hopes that people get back to themselves get into action, beginning May.

On a lighter note, Sushmita Sen advised her fans to make sure that no couch is too comfortable for them. The entire family came together for a rendition of a Bengali song. The actor also praised one of her daughters, Alisah, at the end of the song for remembering the lyrics to the entire song.

