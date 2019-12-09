Sushmita Sen Is In Awe Of 'love That Knows Patience'; Fans Speculate Bollywood Return

The Samay actor Sushmita Sen had taken a long hiatus but is now back in action. There is no official comment about this but the actor took to her official Instagram handle to announce her return. Read on to know more about Sen’s upcoming venture and how fans are reacting to this.

Sushmita Sen is back in action

Actor Sushmita Sen is back in the Bollywood after a vacation. The actor stopped appearing in movies after 2015 and did not appear in movies after her small role in Nirbaak, which was released in the year 2015. Fans all over the internet thought that the actor will not be seen in movies again but Sushmita Sen had other plans.

She took to her official Instagram handle to break the news of her upcoming movie. On December 9, 2019, she posted a photo that featured herself, looking out from her window. The caption on the photo read that she has always been in love with the love that knows patience. She added that this made her a fan of her fans, as they have waited for 10 long years to Sen’s return on the big screen, and have always been encouraging the actor through her years-long hiatus. She stated that she is just returning for her fans who loved her unconditionally. Here is the post.

Sushmita's fans went crazy with as this news made the headlines are eagerly waiting for Sen’s return. Fans started commenting on Sen’s Instagram post asking her to reveal some details and shed some light on her upcoming venture. A user by the name Good_bad_ugly_123 asked the actor if her latest project will be streamed online or will appear on the big screen. Another fan asked expressed his love and asked her the name of the movie.

