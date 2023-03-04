Sushmita Sen Promises Comeback After Heart Attack: Can't Wait To Give You Aarya 3

Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a 'massive' heart attack a few days ago. Now, the former Miss Universe came live on Instagram and opened up about her recent health scare. The actress said that she will soon start the shooting for her web series Aarya 3.

During the live, Sushmita, who is on the road to recovery, thanked and praised the team of doctors at Nanavati Hospital who performed angioplasty and saved her life.

She said about Aarya 3, "I can see so many hearts. Yes, I will get well soon. I can't wait to get back on the Aarya set. I am going to give you a season 3 like never before. Everyone is going to sit with their hearts in their mouth.

Sushmita Sen: I had 95 percent blockage in my artery

During her Instagram live, Sushmita Sen also revealed that she had a "massive" heart attack and had 95 percent blockage in her artery. The actress stated that she is thankful for the team of doctors for respecting her privacy during the admission and treatment. She said, "I had 95 percent blockage in my artery'. I suffered a massive heart attack."

Sushmita Sen's heart attack post on Instagram

Sushmita Sen shared a long note on Instagram and informed her fans and friends from the entertainment fraternity about her health scare. She wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona”(Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart'."

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action… will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news … that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond!" she added.

Take a look at her post below:

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry wished the actress a speedy recovery.