Sushmita Sen Says 'heart Attack Is Not A Men's Thing', Stresses On Women's Health

Sushmita Sen spoke about the importance of health and fitness for youth and women during her Instagram live session. She recently suffered a heart attack and revealed having 95 percent blockage in her artery. Her angioplasty was performed at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. She thanked the team of doctors for taking care of her health and respecting her privacy.

The former Miss Universe stressed on the issue of health while addressing her fans. She said that people might think that if a fit woman like her is suffering heart attack, then going to the gym might be futile. She added that the only reason she could survive the "massive" heart attack was because she took care of her health through all these years.

Sushmita Sen's advice to younger generation

Suhsmita Sen shared advice with younger genaration of people after her heart attack. "I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, ‘it did not help her’, but that is not good. It did help me. I survived a very big heart attack. It was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery, I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle. I believe that for what it is worth, it was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn't put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something,” she said.

Sushmita Sen on women's health

Sushmita Sen also shared her views on people suffering heart attacks and how women should take care of themselves. "A lot of young people are not surviving heart attacks, so it is very important to keep checking yourself. Women need to understand that heart attack is not a men’s thing. Also, it is nothing to be afraid of, but it is important to be vigilant. When you get a new lease to life, you respect it and are careful and that is when you learn to exercise and strengthen your will even more,” she said.

The actress also confirmed her return to Aarya 3 set soon.