Sushmita Sen Shares A Special Prayer On Durga Ashtami, Wishes Fans On The Occasion

If you are Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's die-hard fan, then you definitely have an idea about her love for the popular Bengali phrase 'Dugga Dugga'. On Wednesday, Sen took to her official Instagram handle and wished her fans and followers a happy Durga Ashtami. The actor in the caption revealed why she often says 'Dugga Dugga.'

Sushmita Sen wishes fans a happy Durga Ashtami

Taking to the photo sharing site, Sushmita Sen dropped a video, with a still of herself. It was a visual of herself with her voice in the background, saying a prayer in Hindi. She worshipped Goddess Durga in the few lines that she spoke, which were translated as the caption of the post. She wished her Insta fam on the special occasion of Durga Ashtami. The actor penned a sweet note and revealed that she says 'Dugga Dugga' quite often because the particular prayer invites Goddess Durga's strength.

Her caption read, "Happpyyyyyy Durga Ashtami to you & all your loved ones! This prayer is why I often say #duggadugga . It invites the strength of Maa Durga to come reside in the heart...making way for courage to lead, instead of fear! A journey so profound, it embodies the very essence of transformation!! My Pranaam to all the elders and the tightest hug to the rest of you! #livevictorious #duggadugga. I love you guys."

As per the post shared by the Main Hoon Na actor, it seems like the actor is avoiding Durga Puja celebrations on a grand scale this year owing to the COVID pandemic. Earlier, as the vibrant festival Navratri began, Sushmita had posted Goddess Durga's picture and penned a sweet note to wish everyone.

Her note read, "Subho Devi Pakhsh. Maa Durga in all her glory, ushers in new beginnings, abundance of hope & courage…and of course love!!! Happy Durga Puja & a blessed Navratri to you & all your loved ones!!! I love you guys beyond…'#duggadugga.'"

Meanwhile, for the unversed, recently Sushmita's Aarya was nominated for the prestigious International Emmys 2021. The 45-year-old shared her enthusiasm over the same and cheered for the team. She also revealed that she was dubbing for Aarya 2 when she heard the news. Feeling proud to see the name of her country on the list, she also congratulated her co-stars and other nominees like comedian Vir Das and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for their individual nominations.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47