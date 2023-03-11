Sushmita Sen Thanks Fans For Their Prayers After Surviving Heart Attack | Watch

Sushmita Sen made her first public appearance after suffering a heart attack. She was the show stopper at the Lakme Fashion Show. The Aarya actress donned an Anushree Reddy outfit as the showstopper.

In the clip shared online, Sushmita interacted with the paparazzi. In her style, she said, “Mere paas bohot saare logon ki dua hai (I have blessings from a lot of people), so blessed.” She also smiled while clicking pictures with the fans outside the venue.

Check out the clip of Sushmita Sen at Lakme Fashion Week down below.

Sushmita Sen on the road to recovery

Sushmita Sen had previously revealed that she suffered a heart attack. Later, she informed her fans that she had undergone an angioplasty at the Nanavati Hospital. In an Instagram live session, she reassured fans and said she will soon resume work on Aarya 3.

The 47-year-old actor had previously informed fans during an Instagram live session that she survived a “massive heart attack” because of an active lifestyle. She also stated during the session that she had a 95% blockage in her artery.

The Main Hoon Na actor said in her post revealing the heart attack that she had already gone through an angioplasty procedure.

Sushmita has also started working out again on the advice of her cardiologist.