Sushmita Sen Thanks Her Guru On The Occasion Of International Dance Day 2021

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to share a heartfelt post to celebrate the occasion of International Dance Day 2021. The actor shared a video along with her choreographer and penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen shared a video where she can be practising a few dance steps with the help of her ‘guru’ Pritam Shikare. In the video, Pritam is seen teaching Sushmita a few kathak steps and she is seen acing the steps. Sushmita donned a white salwar suit along with a red dupatta.

Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Here’s to a #guru #teacher who doesn’t just teach an art form, but also reaffirms faith in flowing with life’s endless possibilities...one beat at a time”. She added, “We love you @pritam_shikhare ðŸ™ðŸ˜‡ðŸ’ƒðŸ» #happyinternationaldanceday to all teachers & students of life!!! ðŸ˜ðŸ¤— I love you guys!! Stay blessed”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Sushmita shared the post online, fans flooded the comment section with compliments and emojis. Some of the users lauded the actor’s dancing skills, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “happy international dance day to you. keep entertaining us with your moves.” Another one wrote, “Beautiful as always carrying that amazing energy and aura which spread so much of love and positivity.” Take a look at a few more comments below.

Meanwhile, the actress recently received the National Award for social welfare and women's empowerment. She had shared a photo of the award and thanked her fans for their unwavering support. “Thank you @championsofchangeawards for this National Award for Social welfare & Women empowerment. I receive it on behalf of our Nation’s strongest backbone, WOMEN!!! Thank you for honouring us!!! Let’s continue to take small steps & big changes will follow!!! Love, Gratitude & Respect”. On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with lots of love and happiness. Take a look.

Image Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.