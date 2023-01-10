Sussanne Khan Posts Birthday Wish For Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, Boyfriend Arslan Says...

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan turned 49 on Tuesday and wishes have been pouring in for the actor from all quarters. The 'War' actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan too wished him by sharing a video on her Instagram handle. Her post was accompanied by a sweet note. The video was a montage of the many pictures and videos from their family vacation, also featuring their sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.

Sussane's birthday note for Hrithik Roshan read, “Happiest happy birthday Rye... the best and the strongest part of your Life awaits you!! God bless you limitless. Onwards and more Upwards from here #10thjan2023.”

Sussane's birthday post for Hrithik Roshan caught the attention of her boyfriend Arslan Goni, who commented, "Happy happy birthday… wish you great year @hrithikroshan.”

Check the post here:

Sussanne and Hrithik divorced in 2014. They remained close friends and co-parents of their sons. Hrithik is dating Saba Azad, whereas Sussanne has moved on and is seeing Arslan Goni.

Birthday wishes pour in for Hrithik Roshan

Followed by Sussanne, Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan shared a heartfelt birthday message for his son on his Instagram handle. The director wrote, “Duggu Happy Birthday my coolest Sun, keep spreading your warmth & shine always. Blessings & Love."

Actor Sharib Hashmi and Anil Kapoor also sent their wishes for the 'Kaabil' actor on social media.

Check out the tweets here:

A verrry happpy Birthdayyyy to the dashing and dynamic @iHrithik ❤️❤️🎂🎂🤗🎊🎉 you’re simply amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vLRt6vcopv — Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) January 10, 2023

I knew you would be a star for decades to come from the first time I saw you on screen and I was right! This is just the beginning! Happy Birthday to my fellow #Fighter @iHrithik we definitely have a lot to celebrate this month! Wishing you the best always! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/cExFrqTySO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 10, 2023

On the work front, Hrithik will be soon seen in the 2024 film 'Fighter,' also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.