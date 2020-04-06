Swara Bhasker Rescues A Black Baby Kite, Names It 'Changez'

Swara Bhasker's lockdown definitely seems to be more interesting. She is having her own wildlife adventures amid the lockdown as she came across a special guest. As she was walking her dog Godot, she actor found a cute little baby black kite on her way.

Swara Bhasker rescues a baby black kite and names it Changez

Swara Bhasker took to her social media on Sunday to share the story of how she found the bird. She shared the story in the caption saying, "Lockdown Mein Wildlife Adventure! 🤓

So I was walking my dog #Godot in the building garden/ parking area and he was sniffing what I thought was garbage but turned out to be A BABY KITE!!!!! A friggin’ bird of prey!!! The guard said it has fallen out 3-4 days ago! It’s mother had not come and was nowhere to be seen- one didn’t know where the nest was! Anyway I brought him/her home.. Spoken to a Wildlife Rescue NGO.. in the meantime named him CHANGEZ after Genghis Khan- he will rule the skies of Mumbai 🤣🤣🤣🤣 come watch me and @vikaesh5 give Changez lunch!! [sic]"

ALSO READ | Swara Bhasker Says 'Sheer Qorma' 'normalises' Discussion About The LGBTQIA+ Community

ALSO READ | Swara Bhasker Shares Note Of Appreciation From Fan, Says It Gave Her Hope & Conviction

She shared a video where she first narrated the entire story of how found the bird and is later seen feeding him some raw chicken. Swara Bhasker also mentioned that she has already informed the wildlife rescue team. She further added that the team was on its way to pick up the bird.

For the uninitiated, Swara Bhasker is a die-hard animal lover. She already has a dog and three cats at her home. And judging from the video above, it seems that the actor has no problem with welcoming more and more pets in her life.

ALSO READ | Lockdown: Swara Bhasker Lauds Maha Cop Who Sang A Song To Convince People To Stay At Home

ALSO READ | Swara Bhasker Defends Celebs Posting Workout Videos; Tells Questioner To Take A Hike

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.