After her notable performance in Dil Bechara alongside late star Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Swastika Mukherjee is all set to return to the digital space with her next film Qala. Starring alongside Bulbbul star Triptii Dimri in the Netflix film, the actor will be seen playing a significant role.

On Monday, Netflix announced its slate of eight new titles for the remaining year as a part of their 'Har din Filmy' campaign. Qala, which was among the other popular names, received a grand welcome. With many Bollywood films credited under Swatika's name, the actor felt neglected after a prominent film critic skipped her name while introducing the forthcoming drama.

Swastika Mukherjee calls out film critic for omitting her name while introducing Qala

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh penned a post on Twitter and tagged Qala's lead actors Tripti Dimri and late iconic star Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan while introducing the upcoming film. "QALA: SNEAK PEEK INTO ANVITAA DUTT'S DIRECTORIAL... #Qala - #AnvitaaDutt's directorial - showcased a snippet of a song called #PheroNaNajariya at the #NetflixFilmsDay event... Stars @tripti_dimri23 and #BabilKhan, who debuts with this film (sic)," tweeted Taran.

Soon after the post, Swastika, who is also a vital part of the ensemble star cast, was quick to react after she noticed her name missing in the tweet. Introducing herself, she asked him to add her 'small name along with the big ones.'

"Sir, my name is Swastika Mukherjee, #Qala belongs to me as well, I don’t hail from Mumbai but have been working for 22 years now, it would be great if you mention my small name along with the BIG ONES. Thank you in advance (folded hands emoji) (sic)."

After being called out by the star, Taran shared a separate tweet mentioning the actor, and wrote, "Thank you for bringing to my attention, @swastika24 Ji... Have done a separate tweet... Looking forward to #Qala."

The actor who has been a part of films like Saheb Biwi Golaam, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, and more, asserted how she will continue to remind him whenever he misses her name. "Sir main zero size ki toh hun nahin aur @NetflixIndia ne cast list toh bheja hoga, Bengal se hun isliye apko dikha nahin, no worries, aap bhulte rahoge aur main dikhatin rahungi (Sir, I'm not size zero and @NetflixIndia must have sent the cast list. I'm from Bengal so you didn't see; no worries, you will keep on forgetting and I'll keep showing you)," she wrote while giving a sharp reply to the critic. The Twitter users later came out in support of the stars while making a promise to watch her performance in the film. The actor thanked her fans and addressed the issue while calling it a 'deliberate omission.'

